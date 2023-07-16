MMA Museum Visit

MMA Museum VisitMonterey Museum of Art--Pacific Street 559 Pacific Street, Monterey, CA
Tour the galleries and exhibitions at MMA Pacific Street
Second Annual Soledad Hot Summer Days Car Show and Street Festival. The free community event is to try and raise funds for Youth Violence Prevention programs and the Soledad Police Explorers. There will be many Show Cars, Music, Kid's Games, Performers, and various Food Trucks. Come out and join in the festivities.
Cheers to Beer and our 20th Anniversary! Locals and visitors can take a fun “beer-cation” and celebrate the 20th Annual Monterey Beer Festival, presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino, that will …
Rock the row with The Edge bandThe Edge band is from Prunedale with Jeff Griffin on acoustic guitar and vocals, Bill Clevenger on lead guitar and vocals, Jeff Covellon bass guitar and vocals, Kirk Edwards on drums. Southern Modern Rock and country classic rock.Largest heated patio on Cannery Row. Fire pits. Heat lamps. Fireplace. Sportsbar. …
Halloween is coming early...Join us for a summer camp full of spooky fun!9:00 am - 12:00 pmAges 5-8Did you know that the original jack o’ lanterns were turnips and not pumpkins? To learn more, join the Monterey Museum of Art for a week full of spooktacular fun and explore all things Halloween- In July! The …
Rock the Row with MixtapeCannery Row's most popular band Mixtape performs danceable hits by all your favorite artists from the 50s to present. Each band members comes from varying musical backgrounds. As a result each member brings something special to the band, adding their own unique flavor to the mix! They are jammin to the …
Calling all Monterey area Military Retirees! The Presidio of Monterey 2023 Military Retiree appreciation day will take place Saturday, July 15, 2023 from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the General Stilwell Community Center, 4260 Gigling Road, Seaside. All military retirees, dependents and surviving family members are invited. Guest speakers include Jack Murphy of the …
The Chevron Soccer Academy is back in town! Get ready to enjoy a great day of soccer at our free youth clinic. Run through soccer drills, enjoy Q&A with current and former pros, and check out our STEM Zone activities. Lunch and soccer swag will be provided! All youth 9 to 15 years old are …
Is God Love, Joy, Peaceful, Patient, Gentle, Kind, Faithful and Forgiving? Join us and experience what True Love is. Over 12 churches uniting to share unique art & music for all to see and hear. Join us and experience a True Love that will last forever! A Christian music and art festival where local bands …
Rock the Row with the John Michael Band!The John Michael Band is an excellent rockin dance band who will take you on a musical adventure from one song to another all night long!They play music ranging from the Foo Fighters, Led Zeppelin, Aerosmith, AC/DC, Alice in Chains, Pink Floyd, Rolling Stones, Van Halen, Doobie Brothers, …
Chevron, in partnership with Alianza de Futbol and the San Jose Earthquakes, is thrilled to announce the free Chevron Soccer Academy tryout is returning to Salinas! U16 - U18 soccer players are invited to attend this incredible tryout opportunity in front of collegiate and professional scouts. Visit www.chevronsocceracademy.com to learn more and register for this …